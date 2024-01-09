SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Taylor Ralston

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

David and Dena Ralston

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Track, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bad practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting SHAC Player of the Year all four years of high school

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Weekend

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

California

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Barbie”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Euphoria

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing golf

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Cowfish Sushi Bar

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Tiger Woods

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college for a degree in Biology