SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Taylor Ralston
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
David and Dena Ralston
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Track, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bad practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting SHAC Player of the Year all four years of high school
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Weekend
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
California
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Barbie”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Euphoria
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing golf
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cowfish Sushi Bar
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Tiger Woods
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college for a degree in Biology