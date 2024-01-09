By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Local basketball fans will be in hoops heaven this Saturday, January 13 as the annual Coach Young Classic returns to North Adams High School with a full day of hardwood action.

The 10th annual Young Classic will feature eight varsity match ups (seven boys, one girls) and five different county squads will take the court. Each contest will highlight a team from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The schedule for the 2024 Coach Young Classic is as follows:

• 10 a.m.- West Union vs. Portsmouth Clay

• 11:30 a.m.- Ripley vs. Symmes Valley

• 1 p.m.- Whiteoak vs. South Point

• 2:30 p.m.- Manchester vs. Western Latham

• 4 p.m. – Eastern Brown vs. Blanchester

• 5:30 p.m.- Peebles vs. Georgetown

• 7 p.m.- North Adams vs. Chesapeake (Girls)

• 8:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. Chesapeake

Admission for the Young Classic is $10 per person , but with that cost fans can watch all eight games.