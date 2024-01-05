Marcus A. Sapp 47, of Largo, Florida passed away December 19,2023. He was born May 15,1976 to Nancy and James Sapp.

In addition to his parents, survivors incude a brother, Chip (Kristi) Mueller and a sister Christine (Kelly) Smith; three nieces, Lindsey (Brandon) Miller, Sabella Smith and Casey Mueller; and a nephew, Logan Smith; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and best friends in the area and beyond.

Marcus worked at the Stuart Station in Manchester and had many fond memories of the friends he made there. He will be remembered for many things but his quick wit and generous heart have touchedmany.

No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Heart Association or Diabetes Chapter of your choice.