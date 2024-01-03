James Robert “Bondo” Bond II, age 72 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024. James was born June 25, 1951 in Montgomery County, Ohio to the late James Robert and Mary Lou (Laskens) Bond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ethan Robert Bond.

James retired from Kellogg Brown Root Construction.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Bond of West Union; son Seth Bond of Polaris, Montana; daughter Evelyn Burke and Brian of Stout, Ohio; sister Linda Kieme of West Carolton, Ohio; grandchildren Brennen Allen, Ryleigh Allen and Weston Bond.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Friday, January 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church with Pastor Alan Bolte officiating.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in .West Union is serving the family.

mMmorials can be made to the West Union Methodist Church.