Adams County Wildlife officer, Gus Kiebel, following up on a TIP line report of a deer hunting violation during the deer gun season, found a non-resident Illinois man had purchased a resident hunting license and deer permits and used another man’s permit to game check the deer. Officer Kiebel and Brown County officer Micah Collier found the non-resident had killed three bucks during the 2023 gun season. Two were checked in under his accomplice’s name, with one of the antlered bucks checked in as a button buck. The suspect was charged with taking over the limit of antlered deer and with surpassing the Adams County deer bag limit. Found guilty in Adams County court on all charges, he was sentenced to pay $1,500 in restitution and $448 in court costs, forfeiting his rifle and the three deer.

The state has opened an investigation into the poaching of a potential state record buck taken in Clinton County. The big 11-point buck killed by 28-year old Christopher J. Alexander from Wilmington on November 9 during the archery season has been confiscated by the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

According to a press release from ODNR, “An investigation was launched by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property. While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer.”

The huge buck, scored previously by Ohio Big Bucks scorer Mike Rex at 206-7/8 BC points typical, would have surpassed the current state record buck held by Brad Jerman since 2004 that scored 201-1/8.

ODNR simply says that Alexander failed to have written permission, although Alexander claims he was hunting his sister’s property, a 30-acre track in Clinton County when he killed the deer. The actual location of the kill is under suspicion. Only photos of the buck in the field are nighttime photos, when he claims to have recovered the deer the following morning after he shot it the evening before. Of course, daylight photos, had they been taken, would have readily revealed the exact location of the kill by matching the background in the photos to the actual recovery location. On some internet forums there is mention of trail camera photos of the same buck taken the day before the kill that are some twenty miles away from where Alexander claims to have killed the record buck. Other internet forums claim that Alexander already confessed to the to the illegal killing of the buck.

The buck in question would not only be an Ohio state record but would have also been third largest whitetail buck (antler wise) in the nation.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, anyone found guilty of illegally taking a deer with a B&C gross score of 125 or over shall be ordered to pay a restitution fee in addition to any fine associated with conviction. If convicted, Alexander could see an additional $30,000 added to his fine.

Next up is Ohio’s deer muzzleloader season, January 6-9. Archery season continues until February 4.