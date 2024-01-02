By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you looking for an entertaining and educational way to celebrate the winter season with your preschooler? Look no further than Storytime! Our interactive sessions are designed with your little ones in mind, with themes like Owls, Lions, Nighttime, and Mice to keep them engaged and excited to learn. Your child will develop crucial skills in phonics, vocabulary, math, art, reading, and motor skills while making new friends and creating unforgettable memories. And the best part? Each participant will take home an Enrichment Kit filled with goodies to continue the learning at home. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to make the most out of your winter season with Storytime.

Owl Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9,at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Wise Old Owl” rhyme, do Phonercise, create a Winter Branch Owl Paper Craft, make snowy o’s in shaving cream, and listen to Owl Babies by Martin Waddell. In addition, Lion Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10 at the Peebles Library. We will sing “We’re Going on a Lion Hunt,” create a Lion Fork Painting, and listen to Lion Lessons by Jon Agee. We will also learn about the letter L through a phonics song and American Sign Language.

Night Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Moon and Stars Craft, and listen to Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown. Additionally, Mouse House Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 11 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Hickory Dickory Dock,” play a Little Mouse Color game, and listen to Red House, Tree House, Little Bitty Brown Mouse by Jane Godwin.

Children aged 6 – 11 can enjoy Crafternoon at the Manchester, Peebles, and West Union Libraries. Look forward to fun games, crafts, and activities during after-school hours. Escape the cold at 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, January 10 at the Manchester Library to create a Symmetrical Snowflakes Craft. Or you can create a Winter Wreath Magnetic Clip at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, January 10 at the Peebles Library. Furthermore, you can create a Hibernating Bear Craft at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 at the West Union Library. You can also enjoy light refreshments and fun discussions with friends at each Crafternoon.

Check out the two following programs at the North Adams Library. If your children, aged 6 – 11, are looking for a STEAM Adventure, they can build a model race car at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10 and Thursday, January 11. We even have programs for adults. Join us for Adult Scrapbooking at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13. Bring your pictures, create memorable pages, and organize your memorabilia. Snacks will be provided. Don’t let these events pass you by!

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.