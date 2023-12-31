SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lauren Hoop

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jeff and Michelle Hoop

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning as a team and playing good individually

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Having to go to school at 7:30 a.m.

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning SHAC and going to districts in 2022

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English Composition

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

RZR Racing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Tony’s in Lexington

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one, I’m happy with who I am becoming

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and get a Master’s Degree in Business