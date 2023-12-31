SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lauren Hoop
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jeff and Michelle Hoop
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning as a team and playing good individually
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Having to go to school at 7:30 a.m.
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning SHAC and going to districts in 2022
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English Composition
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
RZR Racing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Tony’s in Lexington
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one, I’m happy with who I am becoming
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and get a Master’s Degree in Business