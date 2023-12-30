Glenn Paul Spires, 87, of Bentonville, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Hospital. He was born August 24, 1936 in Stout, third son of the late Oscar and Mary Blanton Spires. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Paul Spires; brothers, Richard and Bob Spires; and a sister-in-law, Barb Spires.

Glenn was in the United States Army. He worked for Ohio River Boat Company, Chrysler Airtemp in Dayton and DP&L Stuart Station where he retired in 1999.

He is survived by his daughter, Glenna (David) Kirker; his significant other of 32 years, Doris Wills; brother, Victor (Daphene) Spires; sister-in-law, Phyllis Spires; grandchildren, Miranda (Jimmy) Moles, Cody Paul (Christina) Spires, Drew Spires and Shayna Striblen; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Rodney Moles, Timothy, Weston and Coleson Spires, Cambree, Andrew Jr. and Liberty Spires; and by several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Doris’s children, Kimberly, Blake and Jay Wills; grandchildren, Autumn Blake and Karia Wills; and great-grandchildren, Lillyann and Hazel.

Family and friends were invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the military funeral honors at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. The Adams County Honor Guard provided the military honors.

Burial followed at the Puntenney Run Cemetery in Green Township.