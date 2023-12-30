Eva Lee (Lawson) Tyree, age 86, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born August 29, 1937 in Jellico, Tennessee. She was preceded in ,death by husband, James Tyree; parents, Richard and Polly Lawson; two brothers: June and George Lawson; and three sisters, May, Marie and Myrtle Lawson.

Eva is survived by two daughters, Bernice Holbrook of Aberdeen and Debra Quinn of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Beach of Manchester, Marcus (Jennifer) Beach of Bethel, James (Stephanie) Beach of Fayetteville and Matthew Quinn; one sister, Betty Lawson of Florida; and several great grandchildren.

Eva attended school in Pleasant View, Kentucky. She spent her time split between Kentucky and Ohio, ppending many years maintaining apartment buildings with her brother June, learning electrical, plumbing, landscaping and carpentry. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.

Ms. Tyree will be cremated.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.