Family asks for prayer for five-year old Casen Gullett

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Are you past the point of weary? Is your burden weighin’ heavy?Is it all too much to carry? Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus.” These words are from five-year-old Casen Gullett’s favorite song – “My Jesus.”

Casen, his parents, Adam and Haley, and his little sister live in Manchester, Ohio. In mid-October, Casen began having issues with his right eye not moving outward. His parents took him to an eye doctor who determined Casen to have perfect vision. He was given a referral to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as they suspected he may have 6 Nerve Palsy or Strabismus (a problem with the muscles behind the eye).

“December 20, 2023, was the day that changed our lives. Our brave boy did not want to be sedated for the scan, so they allowed him to try it without sedation,” Mom Haley writes. Shortly after they started the scan, the radiologist informed Adam and Haley they had found a brain tumor. The discovery meant that Casen would require sedation to complete the test with contrast.

Casen was eventually diagnosed with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma). DIPG is an aggressive and fast-growing tumor that is inoperable, and there is no known cure. The tumor is in the brain stem responsible for much of a body’s activities, including breathing, walking, and swallowing. The statistics about these types of tumors are staggering and heartbreaking.

Haley posted, “We have told Casen, in age-appropriate terms, that the doctors found something in his brain that is causing his eye not to work correctly. What he is having to endure is difficult enough, so we ask that you PLEASE refrain from using the “C” word to/around him and young children. We have met with many doctors and specialists, and it’s just the start. We were given a lot of information, and it’s a lot to take in. We are quite overwhelmed.”

The Gulletts are researching and meeting with Casen’s team to determine the best direction for care, clinical trials, and maintaining the best quality of life for their sweet boy. Hayley continued, “Three trials are being done at Cincinnati Children’s, and they are sending his medical records to other hospitals offering different trials. We fervently seek God’s guidance in choosing the best trial for Casen.”

The family messaged, “We are truly humbled by the support we have already received from our communities and to know that so many people care for our baby boy and our family. We cannot thank each of you individually, but please know that we greatly appreciate everything and everyone who’s helped in any way. To know Casen is to love him. He is a friend to everyone, loves his family, and, most importantly, loves JESUS! His favorite song is “My Jesus” by Anne Wilson. While he was in the hospital after the initial diagnosis, he wanted to sing that song to thank everyone for praying for him (you can watch it on the FB link or his YouTube Channel: Casen’s Adventure https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuo9ei_zkCM). We are praying for Casen’s miracle and know that GOD is in control of this! We ask that you join us in praying that God intervenes in our situation, and we pray that you are abundantly blessed for your generosity. You can follow our journey using this hashtag on FB: #CasenBraveandStrong (Casen chose the # himself).”

“Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus.

His love is strong, and His grace is free.

And the good news is I know that He Can do for you what He’s done for me.

Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus – And let my Jesus change your life.”

A benefit dinner at The Eight Ball Restaurant in Manchester to be held on December 30 from noon – 4 p.m. offers a $12 meal with chili spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, or Sloppy Joe, French fries, and coleslaw. All proceeds will go to the Gullett Family to cover travel and medical expenses. You can also donate at www.GiveSendGo.com. Type Casen Gullett in the search bar for access to his campaign. Donations will go directly to travel and medical expenses for Casen.