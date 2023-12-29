Pony Joe woke the next day before the crack of dawn refreshed and ready to see what God had in store. First, he wanted to take a walk around the perimeter of the slave quarters. He had noted a large thicket of trees behind the quarters, with a wide shallow stream about 300 yards further to the south. As Pony Joe walked the area, only a few men were out and preparing for the day’s work. The women were in front of their cabins cooking breakfast. No one seemed to even notice him as he walked freely among the cabins, although he suspected every eye had been riveted to his activity. When he arrived back at the cottage, little Cassie was bringing him his breakfast. He thanked her and she hurried off as quick as her little legs would go. Wow, the food smelled delicious. He was hungry and there was enough food here to feed two men. Pony Joe ate in silence as he reviewed the lay of the plantation. Mr. Riggens knocked on his door and in a gruff voice informed him that Mr. Buckley would see him over by the horse barn in about an hour; with that he turned and swiftly walked away.

Pony Joe finished his breakfast, washed his face and hands and walked over to the horse barn to meet with Mr. Buckley. Big John, one of the slaves on the plantation, was leading a big black stallion out into the yard. “What a beauty!” exclaimed Pony Joe. Pony Joe approached the horse and ran his hands along his side. Mr. Buckley had walked up behind Pony Joe and placed his foot on the fence. Raising his voice, he told Pony Joe he wouldn’t find a better piece of horse flesh anywhere else. Pony Joe would have to agree the horse was magnificent. Pony Joe said, “I can’t believe you are selling him.” Mr. Buckley laughed. “No, I am not selling him.” “Oh”, said Pony Joe. Mr. Buckley instructed Big John to bring out the two horses he had discussed with Mr. Blythe. Big John brought out two beautiful colored chestnuts. They were beautiful too, but they didn’t have the fire in them the beautiful black stallion had. Mr. Buckley turned to Pony Joe. “You know it is Christmas eve and we are having some festivities at the house this evening. We would like to have you join us?” Mr. Buckley not waiting for an answer excused himself as he had other business to attend to.

Pony Joe and Big John led the horses back into the horse barn where Pony Joe could do a thorough assessment. Mr. Buckley was right. These horses were in excellent condition and would make a nice asset to Mr. Blythe’s farm. Pony Joe felt the price Mr. Buckley was asking was a little steep, but these were fine horses and probably worth the price. Later he would ride into town and wire Mr. Blythe as to his assessment so he could wire the purchase price back to Mr. Buckley.

As Pony Joe was checking the horses, Big John held the reins. Big John was tall, well over six feet and broad. He looked to be about twenty. Pony Joe asked about his family. Big John said he was married to Eva and had a little girl, Cassie. Eva was a field hand and Cassie helped to care for some of the other children when she wasn’t at the big house running errands for the mistress. As no one else was around, this was a great opportunity to talk. Feeling he could trust Big John; Pony Joe told him he

was there not only to buy a couple of horses but that he was prepared to take two or three people back with him over the Jordan. Big John never said a word or even changed expressions. Pony Joe went on to plead his case. Do you know anyone who would be willing to go with me? In two days, my team of horses will be rested and ready to head back north. I will be back here tomorrow to take the horses out for a ride. I will need an answer by that time. Big John looking down at the stable floor, gave a nod but never uttered a sound.

After lunch, Pony Joe mounted Buckeye and off to Richmond to send a telegram to Mr. Blythe concerning the two chestnuts. He prayed Big John would take him up on his offer.