Local newspaper staff - Unsung Heroes

The outstanding staff of The People’s Defender: Front row, from left, Ashley McCarty and Peggy Niswander; Back row, from left, Mark Carpenter, Terry Rigdon, Amber Dryden-Grooms and Sherry Larson. (Photo by Blake Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

As our Unsung Heroes series ends, we recognize the many everyday heroes and stories left to write.

The final tribute of 2023 goes out to our local newspaper staff. The West Union team – Mark Carpenter, Peggy Niswander, Amber Dryden-Grooms, Ashley McCarty, I, and our Regional Publisher Karen Brown and Advertiser Rebecca Striplin- produce the weekly paper, The People’s Defender.

Hats off to all local newspaper staff here in Adams County and throughout the country who work in cramped offices to diligently write, report, edit, paginate, sell, publish, and provide customer service.

The West Union Five operates in a tiny but happy space on Pleasant Street. During his interview, Roddy Farley (an earlier hero) mentioned that our editor, Mark Carpenter, was an unsung hero to many local student athlete’s parents. Mark’s dedication to local sports is unsurpassed. His photography and storytelling abilities capture special moments in young student athletes’ journeys. Then, he has the added task of editing the rest of the news.

The paper’s veteran staff member, Terry Rigdon, left us earlier this year, and this time, he said, “It’s for good.” He is missed but does stop in on the regular to say “hello.” Yet – he shows little to no remorse for leaving us as he heads off to the golf course – leaving us to consider that we miss him a wee bit more than he misses us.

The imaginative talents of Peggy Niswander make The People’s Defender (and other publications) a first-rate product. Even though she had a year of personal tragedy, Peggy is our constant. Although I am much older in years, I continue to look up to her for guidance in this business she knows so well. Peggy’s kind heart and creative spirit bring life to our local newspaper.

Amber Dryden-Grooms has the contagious smile and infectious laugh that folks have come to know and expect when they walk through the door. She listens to stories day in and day out with compassion and care. We thought we had lost her for a “minute,” but thankfully, she realized “there’s no place like home.” And her home is at the front desk of The People’s Defender.

Ashley McCarty rejoined the Defender team and now sits in Rigdon’s chair selling advertising. Although she’s an old soul, Ashley breathes young life into the newsroom. She keeps us ever intrigued with her love of the 3 A’s – animals, art, and Andy.

Along with my deep appreciation and admiration for my coworkers, I want to express my gratitude to those in the community who keep me “in the know” and our faithful readers and subscribers – YOU ARE OUR HEROES!

I sincerely thank you for every kind word, note, card, text, and email we have received this year. Those expressions make the job worthwhile. And for those of you who have shared constructive feedback – thank you for reading. When we know better, we can strive to do better.

So many stories are left to write about all the heroes who don’t wear capes – those of us doing our everyday ordinary tasks and trying to interject a little extraordinary along the way.