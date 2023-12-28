By Julia McCane-Knox

We hope you had a great holiday, library friends! As the New Year approaches, we want to ensure you’re aware of our holiday hours. We’ll be closed on Monday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2 to let our hardworking team enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Wishing you a happy and restful New Year!

Celebrate the winter season with Storytime, designed for preschoolers and families. Explore the alphabet through various themes, including Knights, Winter, and Lions. Our Storytimes are packed with interactive and engaging content to help your little ones develop skills in phonics, vocabulary, math, art, reading, and motor skills. Plus, they’ll make new friends and create unforgettable memories, and each participant will take home an Enrichment Kit for continued learning.

We will not have Storytime on Tuesday, January 2 at the North Adams Library because we will be closed for New Years; however, Knight Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at the Peebles Library. We will sing songs, create a Felt Board Castle and Cardstock Shield, and listen to “The Story Book Knight” by Helen Docherty.

Winter Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Toilet Paper Roll Polar Bear, and listen to “Mouse Loves Snow” by Lauren Thompson. In addition, Lion Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 4 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Light,” create a Lion Mask, and listen to “Library Lion” by Michele Knudson.

Are you seeking a fun and creative activity to keep your kids engaged this January? Look no further than Crafternoon at the Peebles and Manchester Libraries! Crafternoon is designed for children aged 6 – 11. At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at the Peebles Library, we will create Pipe Cleaner Snowflakes. At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 at Manchester Library, we will create a Gallon Man Craft. Also, enjoy light refreshments and fun discussions with friends.

If your child is between the ages of 6 and 11 and prefers STEAM activities, check out our new Imagination Lab Program: Prototyping the New Year. Invent your better year and dive into creativity from 1 – 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, January 6 at the Peebles Library. We will design and build our dream inventions to rock the upcoming year.

Teens can discover the wonder of art at our After School Teen Time at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the North Adams Library. We will create a graphic art canvas creation using recycled graphic novels. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make new friends as you hone a new skill.

Families, unleash your creativity and explore the world of art through a variety of mediums at our Craft Smorgasbord Program. Join us on Saturday, January 6 at 1 p.m. at the West Union Library to create anything your imagination desires using supplies provided by the library. What will you create?

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.