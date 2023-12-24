SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kennedy Dick
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Kenny Dick
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The feeling of winning and playing with my best friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and when the season ends
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Fairfield in three sets my junior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
SZA
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“10 Things I Hate About You”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Jane the Virgin
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Almost getting in car accidents
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Rooster’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Kevin Gates
FUTURE PLANS:
Marry Drake or Kevin Gates