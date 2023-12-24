SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kennedy Dick

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Kenny Dick

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The feeling of winning and playing with my best friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and when the season ends

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Fairfield in three sets my junior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

SZA

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“10 Things I Hate About You”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Jane the Virgin

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Almost getting in car accidents

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Rooster’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Kevin Gates

FUTURE PLANS:

Marry Drake or Kevin Gates