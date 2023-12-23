SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jaylynn Mason

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Josh and Vicky Mason

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track, Wrestling, Soccer, Softball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer and Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Lifelong teammates and friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Breaking the school record for most saves in a season my junior year of soccer

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

NLE Choppa

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New York City

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Mean Girls”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Pretty Little Liars

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math and Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My sister

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Pediatrician and work at Cincinnati Children’s