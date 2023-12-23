SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jaylynn Mason
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Josh and Vicky Mason
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track, Wrestling, Soccer, Softball, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer and Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Lifelong teammates and friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Breaking the school record for most saves in a season my junior year of soccer
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
NLE Choppa
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New York City
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Mean Girls”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Pretty Little Liars
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math and Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My sister
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Pediatrician and work at Cincinnati Children’s