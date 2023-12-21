Unsung Heroes transport rescue animals

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Puppy love isn’t just for teenagers. People of all ages fall head over heels for their four-legged friends. Jim Sandlin and his wife, Susan Lockhart Sandlin, from Maysville, Kentucky (and graduates of Manchester High School), are two individuals who show their love and compassion for animals. The People’s Defender celebrates their volunteer efforts in transporting rescue animals and recognizes them as Unsung Heroes.

The Sandlin’s former lifestyle didn’t lend itself to having a dog. Jim served in the Navy, and the family moved around quite a bit, spending time in Scotland and many locations across the United States.

In 2011, Jim discovered LuAnn, a sweet-eyed beagle the Sandlins would rename Lucy. While searching an online rescue website, Jim saw LuAnn and contacted her foster caretaker. They agreed to meet, and the foster told the Sandlins that if they didn’t bond with the dog, she would happily take the rescue back into her care. Jim said, “Of course, we said, ‘We’re not taking her back.’” And Lucy became a part of the Sandlin family.

“Lucy started the whole thing,” Jim explained, “on that day, we became ‘dog people.’” After adopting Lucy in July 2011, another rescue beagle came into their lives around the holiday season Her name is appropriately “Merry.”

Jim retired in 2017 from teaching the NJROTC Unit at Boyd County High School in Ashland, Kentucky. He heard about a program called SAAP (Stray Animal Adoption Program). He researched, contacted them, and applied to be a volunteer transporter. Susan jumped on board, too. Today, Jim continues to transport, and Susan runs the administrative duties from their home office.

Bob Howard is the CEO of SAAP – “an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that exists to rescue, protect, and provide care for at-risk pets.” The group covers Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and parts of Indiana. SAAP provides a full-time veterinarian who spays, neuters and provides animal vaccines. Linda Muncy coordinates the transports.

Sandlin primarily delivers dogs (occasionally cats) to PetWow in Highland Heights, Kentucky. PetWow cares for the animals until they are placed with a foster family. They also host adoption events featuring animals needing a forever home. Sandlin also transports to a facility in Bethel and the League for Animal Welfare in Batavia, Ohio. Susan said, “We wish Adams County would get with SAAP.” Jim has transported over 500 dogs in the last three years.

The Sandlins now have three dogs of their own. Susan said, “We had another one just show up.” She continued, “She’s got those eyes – another beagle with that sad face.” Her name is Nadia. Oh, and they also have Bess – the cat.

The largest dog Jim ever assisted in transporting was a 151-pound English Mastiff. The smallest came with a litter of pups whose momma died during the birth. Only four of the eight had survived when Jim arrived, and in the end, only three lived. He and Susan also completed a run of 22 puppies from different litters. Susan said some were newborns, “I held them in my lap trying to keep them warm.”

Recently, Jim posted a story about an adopted dog that saved a family from an intruder. The dog ran the intruders off – cutting his leg in the process as he ran through the glass going after them. He said, “I’m doing this to get people to be sensitive and adopt dogs.” Susan added, “We’d love to get more people just to transport.” She explained that SAAP provides the crates.

Besides their fur babies, the Sandlins have two grown sons. Jim and Susan are busy people active in many organizations. But Jim said, “I was looking for a mission. This is a central part of who we are.” He continued, “It’s become what we do and what people know we do.” Susan added, “We’re doing our part – we’re just one link in this chain.” Jim said, “I’m not extraordinary; I’m just doing something, and I get as much out of it as the dogs.”