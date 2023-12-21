Richard Lee Hicks, age 80, of Georgetown, Ohio, formerly of West Union, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia. He was born February 19, 1943 in Higginsport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Hicks; parents, Chester Lee and Helen Jeanette (Faulkner) Hicks; three sisters, Dorothy Strunks, Virgina Lightner and Ruth Ann Osborne; and three brothers, Donald Hicks, Michael Cooper and Edward Cooper; and special friend John T. Lafferty.

Richard is survived by one daughter, Tammy Hicks McCoy of West Union; four grandchildren, Joshua (Trish) Hicks of Tennessee, Adam Johnson of West Union, Karlie (Brandon Seipple) McCoy of Amelia and Gage (Rebecca) McCoy of Amelia; three great grandchildren, Jordan Hicks of Covington, Kentucky and Amber Hicks and Jay Hicks of Manchester; one sister, Shirley Prindle of Seattle, Washington; one brother, George Cooper of Tennessee; loved by many nieces, including Joyce Blum of Georgetown, nephews and friends as well as special friend Elaine K. Lafferty of West Union.

Richard was a welder at the former D. P. & L power plant. He worked on the Maysville Bridge when it was being built as a toll bridge. He loved fishing and playing euchre. He enjoyed watching birds and squirrels with his niece, Joyce. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held onTuesday, December 19, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union wi Reverend Dr. David Sugarbaker officiating. The interment was at the Decatur Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.