By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Manchester High School will be the site on December 28 and 29 for what is believed to be the final Adams County Holiday Classic. With scheduling issues and the structure of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the county schools are likely to eliminate the Classic after this season and look in an alternative direction in future seasons.

The 2023 varsity Holiday Classic will begin on December 28 at MHS with the following lineup of action:

• 3 p.m.- West Union vs. Peebles (Girls)

• 4:30 p.m.- West Union vs. Peebles (Boys)

• 6 p.m.- North Adams vs. Manchester (Girls)

• 7:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. Manchester (Boys)

Action will continue the following night with a 3 p.m. girls consolation game followed by a 4:30 p.m. boys consolation game. At 6 p.m. the winners from the previous day will face off in the girls championship game, while at 7:30 p.m. it will be the boys championship game.

Admission for the Classic is $7 for adults and $5 for students, good for the full day of action.