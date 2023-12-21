Kevin Glenn Palmer, age 61, of Ellijay, Georgia, a loving son and devoted brother, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin was born on January 12, 1962 in West Union, Ohio to Harold and Lora (Keiber) Palmer. He was a J.D. Power award-winning builder for Venture Homes in Atlanta, Georgia, and a farmer in Winchester, raising tobacco, dairy cows, and hogs. Kevin grew up on Cherry Fork Road and attended North Adams High School and Ohio Valley Vocational School, where he graduated in 1980. He played football, excelled at chess, played trombone in the marching band, and attended the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Kevin was passionate about cooking and loved sharing his recipes with family and friends. He loved animals, especially his cat, Lily, and was a world traveler, having traveled extensively in Europe, where he made many friends. He was known for his quick wit, positive attitude, and kind and compassionate spirit. Kevin was also a survivor, having battled serious illnesses, including NF, for many years.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Harold (Diddy) Palmer. He is survived by his mother, Lora Palmer of Ellijay, Georgia; sisters, Teresa Palmer of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Gianetta (G.) Palmer of Cleveland, Georgia; and niece, Marlena Palmer, also of Miamisburg. Also surviving are special friends Lori, Kathie, Juan, Samone, Antonio, Whitney, Mashaya, Raven, and Treazure; and four aunts, an uncle, and many cousins and treasured friends.

Funeral services were held at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with interment in Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Necrotizing Fasciitis Foundation or Venture Productions in honor of his late grandmother, Margaret Stephenson.