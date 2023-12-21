H. Louise Little, age 93, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, December 21, 2023 at Bell Gardens in Hillsboro.

She was born March 7, 1930 in Adams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Allen and Maragaret (Pixley) Swearingen. On October 12, 1947 she married Chester Little, who passed away on April 29, 2001.

Louise was a member of Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, where she played the organ for many years. She was also on the Ohio State Rural Mail Carrier Auxiliary Board for six years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Russell C. and Linda Little of Milford; grandson, Christopher (Ida) Little of Blanchester; granddaughter, Katheryn Little of Paonia, Colorado; great-grandson, Alexander Little; great-granddaughter, Leilani Little; niece, Roberta Newman; and nephews Dana Morgan and David Morgan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Little; brother and sister-in-law, Homer and Lola Swearingen; sister, Ida Mae Forsythe; brothers-in-law: Chester Forsythe and Marlin “Pete” Little; niece, Beverly Forsythe; and nephew, Ronald Forsythe.

Funeral services will be held at Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 US 50 on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tom Zile and Rev. Curtis Randolph officiating. Private interment for family will follow in the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery, Sugartree Ridge, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the services.

Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise’s memory may be made to the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 US 50 Hillsboro, OH 45133 or to Ohio Hospice https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/.