By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Staff want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!

From step2health.com blog by Vince Baiera: Fun Christmas Activities for the Elderly: How to Plan a Family Celebration – The holiday season is a time for family and friends to get together and share memories, gifts and love. Christmas, for seniors, is the most awaited time of the year when the winter air mingles with the fragrance of togetherness and festivity. To make it special this Christmas, here’s how you can spend time with your loved ones and celebrate the festival with fun Christmas activities for the elderly in your family.

Ways To Celebrate Christmas With Your Aging Loved Ones. For seniors, Christmas is a time when they feel they are a part of the grander festivities. Their isolation reduces, and problems like depression and anxiety find a let-up. With involvement in Christmas activities, senior citizens feel cared for and loved. You can spend quality time making traditional recipes, singing songs, watching a movie, giving meaningful gifts, and creating memories together. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Gift Them Essentials – For seniors who are aging in place, the best Christmas gifts are those that make independent living safer and more accessible, like mobility aids. For example, most seniors find getting in and out of bed difficult as they age. Therefore, a reliable bed step stool is just the right gift for them. When they live alone, they are prone to accidents and falls that can cause serious injury. Making their homes aging-ready is an excellent way to show that you care for their wellbeing.

Sing Holiday Songs – Whether it’s Christmas carols or your favorite songs, let music fill the air with positivity. For seniors, music can enhance mood and memory, keep the blood pressure in check, and bring relief from any anxiety pangs. Moreover, as seniors recall long-forgotten songs, the younger generation adds their favorites to the mix, making the atmosphere lively and festive.

Cook A Delicious Meal – If your loved one is physically capable, cooking a Christmas meal together is one of the best Christmas activities for the elderly. Ask them to share their traditional recipes or seek their help in preparing for the big Christmas dinner. Cooking is an excellent activity that stimulates the intellect and can make your aging loved one feel involved. If they can’t cook or prep, you could even ask for help in tasting and taking their opinion. Anything that makes seniors feel purposeful is beneficial for their mental wellbeing.

WHAT MAKES HOLIDAYING WITH OLDER PARENTS SO BENEFICIAL? – Spending the holidays with aging parents brings a holistic benefit that helps everyone involved. Although it may entail making changes to your plans to suit their needs, being together can bring social and personal satisfaction in the following ways:

1. As more and more families find themselves spread out geographically, spending quality time together on important occasions makes all the difference in everybody’s lives – emotionally and mentally.

2. Spending the holidays doing Christmas activities for seniors can help them reduce loneliness and avoid mental issues such as depression and anxiety.

3. Visiting friends and family or going for a vacation helps improve mood and cognition in the elderly.

4. Families where older adults share their life stories with the younger generation benefit from the wisdom gained from their experience.

5. Spending time with grandchildren may help grandparents feel loved and add a sense of purpose to their lives.

Final Thoughts – Christmas is the time to spread love and kindness. For your aging loved ones living independently, it is a time when they shake off the feelings of isolation by spending time with family and friends. Make this Christmas special for your aging parents by involving them in your festivities and giving them a gift that reflects your care for them. Rejoice in togetherness and make memories for the days to come. Merry Christmas!

Just A Thought: “Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.” — The Polar Express