Beautiful works of art presented to the residents of Monarch Meadows by students from North Adams High School. (Photo provided)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Art is an expression of joy and awe. It is not an attempt to share one’s virtues and accomplishments with the audience, but an act of selfless spirit.”― David Mamet,

Young artists from the North Adams Art Club shared their selfless spirits by bringing their creativity and cheer to the residents of Monarch Meadows. The art club was joined by some members of the high school staff and Adams County Ohio Valley School District Superintendent Dawn Wallace. Collectively, they hand-painted approximately 60 pieces of art.

Trina Stapleton, art teacher from NAHS, explained, “This project spanned over the period of a few weeks and took several volunteer hours to complete. The art club at NAHS is a place for students to come enjoy being themselves and explore their creativity through art.”

The NAHS Art Club participates in many community service projects. Other community service activities include designing cards for those on active military duty, painting murals, and taking part in the Cincinnati Zoo Rain Barrel Project.

Every resident of Monarch Meadows received a one-of-a-kind work of art. Creativity is a gift that brings connection. Art made with joyful intention for both the giver and receiver leaves a lasting impression – a selfless expression that continues to give as long as one is willing to create.