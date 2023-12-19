HB 283 tabled until 2024

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County citizens joined the conversation and communicated to Ohio legislators. On December 14, The People’s Defender learned that HB 283 was tabled as it needed more votes to pass. Emergency eliminated. The bill will be addressed again in 2024.

The People’s Defender has been reporting on HB 283 since mid-November. The Honorable Judge Brett Spencer testified on November 14 before the Civil Justice Committee, noting his opposition to the “emergency” language of the bill and citing statistics from the Ohio Supreme Court proving the Adams County Common Pleas Court’s stellar record.

Judge Spencer commented, “I am encouraged that the Legislators of the State of Ohio considered factual data maintained by the Supreme Court of Ohio regarding actual operations of the Adams County Common Pleas Courts and ultimately applied sound reasoning in delaying the requested legislation to create a second duplicative Probate and Juvenile Court Judge by Emergency measure. While HB 283 was scheduled for a vote on December 14 before the full body of the House of Representatives, it has been reported the emergency legislation sought by the Adams County Commissioners, as well as Representatives Pizzulli and Schmidt, lacked the required support for passage, and therefore was not brought to the floor for an actual vote. The court staff and I look forward to the pause in unnecessary distractions and once again providing focused attention to another productive year of legal services to our community. As a Court system, we profoundly appreciate the overwhelming support recently received by our Community of Adams County citizens.”

Without the rush and urgency, the consideration of adding another judge for the Probate and Juvenile division of the Adams County Common Pleas Court offers the proper research and evaluation of such a vital decision.