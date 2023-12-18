Mickey J. Wagoner, passed away peacefully after a short illness on December 14 at his home in Sardinia, Ohio. Mickey was born on October 12, 1954. Throughout his life, he touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mickey was preceded in death by his father, Will Isom Wagoner, Jr.; mother and stepfather, Juanita Hinton Wagoner Riggle and Bill Riggle; and brothers, Gary and Will Wagoner.

Mickey is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce; his children, Mike Short of Hamersville, Ohio, Michelle (Travis) McCracken of Wilmington, North Carolina and Staci Wagoner of Montgomery, West Virginia; and grandchildren, Isaac and Reece McCracken of Wilmington, North Carolina, Bryce Green and Kylie Waldron of Montgomery, West Virginia, and Jordyn Short of Hamersville, Ohio. He is also survived by one sister, Sue Metz of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; two brothers, Robert Wagoner and Jeff Presley of Manchester, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Wagoner of Russellville, Ohio. Mickey leaves behind two aunts, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.

Mickey spent over 30 years working as a truck driver and dispatcher for Royalty Trucking in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mickey was an avid golfer, loved gardening and enjoyed hunting.

Mickey was a member of SAL Post 325, Manchester Masonic Lodge, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Maysville, Kentucky.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Rev. Paul Cocklin will officiate. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery.

Please join us in honoring and remembering Mickey’s life, as we find comfort and support in each other during this difficult time.

Donations may be made in memory of Mickey to The Cancer Society or the VFW of Manchester, Ohio.