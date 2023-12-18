Jannifer “Jan” L. Wilson, 82, of West Union, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 18, 2023. Jan was born December 18, 1941 to the late James E. and Ruth Lawson in Wise County, Virginia. She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Wilson in 1958 and they shared 65 years of marriage. Besides her parents ,she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Delmar Lawson.

She is survived by her husband Ron; daughter Debra (Mark) McClanahan of West Union, Ohio; son, Dwayne Wilson of Guyton, Georgia.; brothers Greg (Carol) Lawson of Clayton, Ohio andGerald Lawson of Springfield, Ohio; four granddaughters, Jessica (Eric) Thompson, Dannette McClanahan, Samantha Wilson and Sydney (Daniel) Carter; four great grandchildren, Camron, Clayton, Danny and Ainsley; one great great granddaughter, Avery; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Until poor health she enjoyed spending time with her entire family, traveling, playing cards, was an avid reader, and followed her family’s sporting events. She greeted each person she met with a smile and southern hospitality.

Private services will be held under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Internment will be in Barker Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, Virginia.