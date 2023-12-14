Officer Margaret Edwards apprehends the Grinch to escort him out—can’t ruin our Christmas Mr. Grinch! (Photo provided)

It takes a lot of people to make the event so much fun, some of the volunteers with Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Photo provided)

Submitted News

Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman on Saturday, December 2.

The festivities were disrupted a bit when the naughty Grinch made an appearance but Officer Margaret Edwards of the Seaman Police Department caught up with him.

The Junior Auxiliary and Auxiliary members provided refreshments and over 100 kids and adults had a great time. Thanks to our generous donors who underwrote goodie bags, refreshments, game prizes and the two portable karaoke machines for the grand prize drawing.

Thank you also to the Scott Township Fire Department for providing Santa and Mrs. Claus with a ride to the event.