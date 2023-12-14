Media Release

Conservative Republican Larry Kidd – an energetic and advocate for pro-life and pro-gun policies, announced today that he’s running for the open seat in Ohio’s second congressional district. Kidd is a Southern Ohio native and small business owner with three decades of experience helping elect conservatives to office and fighting against the Democrat big government overreach that kills jobs, hurts working families, and violates the U.S. Constitution.

Kidd, formerly Vice Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party, said he is a strong supporter of conservative congressional leaders like Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Rep. Bill Johnson. “Rep. Brad Wenstrup brought strong conservative values to this district, and I was proud to be one of his biggest supporters,” Kidd said, “I also worked closely with Rep. Bill Johnson and have learned a lot from his leadership.”

Larry was selected by the 2016 Trump and 2020 Trump campaigns to be part of the Ohio Trump Delegation. He continues to advance many of the policies of President Trump.

“I remember the Trump years when interest rates were low, the streets were safer, and America was respected and feared around the world.” Kidd continued. “In Congress, I’ll fight to restore those Trump achievements and more.”

Larry grew his current business from two employees to 400. Now his company works across Ohio to connect workers with good jobs. As one of the leaders of the nationally acclaimed JobsOhio program, Larry’s efforts led to state-of-the-art resources to assist those in need of work to find a way to earn a respectable living and provide for their families.

Like so many Southern Ohio families, the scourge of drug addiction hit close to home for the Kidds. A few years ago, Larry and his wife Cindy helped their son successfully break free from the grasp of this heartbreak. That personal experience, combined with Larry’s talent for leadership and bringing people together, earned him an appointment as Chairman of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, a nonprofit start-up founded with settlement funds from opioid companies. In this role, leading 29 board members, Larry helped advance strategies to counter addiction and develops vital policies, regulations, staffing, software selection, and programs that will change the course of opioid/addiction issues in Ohio.

Larry’s wife Cindy is a Jackson County veterinarian with experience treating large and small animals.

Ohio’s second congressional district includes Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, Meigs, and part of Fayette counties.

Learn more about Larry Kidd or donate to his campaign at KiddforOhio.com.