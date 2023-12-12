Local church performs The Bethlehem Experience

91-year-old Geneva Miller poses with Tour Guide Jane Hughes. Miller continues to help with the yearly Bethlehem Experience. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

What was it like on that miraculous night when God came to earth wrapped in skin?

The Bethlehem Experience at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman gave visitors a glimpse of what that period might have looked like and how the little town of Bethlehem may have reacted to the rumors of the Messiah being born in the humble village.

“In those days, Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. This was the first census that took place while[a] Quirinius was governor of Syria.) And everyone went to their own town to register. So, Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.” (Luke 2: 1- 8 NIV)

Guests paid their taxes, visited the marketplace, listened to scripture in the synagogue, were turned away at the crowded inn and lastly, visited Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in the barn.

There were subtle lessons along the way. The potter describes God as the potter, and we are the clay, quoting the book of Isaiah, “We are all the work of your hands.” The shopkeeper of the spices described the specialty and rarity of frankincense and myrrh. A weaver explained the softness of the wool she used to make swaddling clothes for newborns and hinted that a young couple had stopped by earlier in the day to purchase some.

The town carpenter told of the rumor that the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. He thought it crazy to believe that the King of Kings would be delivered to a few of such low statuses and in a place like Bethlehem.

“But the angel reassured them. ‘Don’t be afraid!’ he said. ‘I bring you the most joyful news ever announced, and it is for everyone! The Savior—yes, the Messiah, the Lord—has been born tonight in Bethlehem!’” (Luke 2: 10-11 TLB)

Mary clutches tightly to the Christ child and shares her joy as the chosen mother. She and Joseph tell of the obstacles God brought them through and their great faith in the child Mary embraces.

This story, many know well – the Christmas Story. But walking through “Bethlehem” brings a greater understanding and appreciation. Imagine learning your entire life about a King that would bring redemption – about a baby God that would save all of humanity.

This baby is the Bethlehem experience. The Jesus experience is one that people encounter throughout the whole world. He is the firstborn of all creation, having all of God’s fullness dwell in him.

Jesus came to bring God to us

Nothing else could reveal –

Born to bring us all to life

For Him, through Him, God is real.

Through His life, He gives us ours

Sustains us every moment of each day –

He is the source of all that keeps us

His love is the only way.

Jesus brings us to the Father,

Telling us to accept His grace –

Christmas gift and faithful promise

Ours to welcome and embrace.

(Adaptation of Colossians 1: 15-20)