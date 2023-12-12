The Adams County Youth Rally for November was held on Sunday, November 12 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- The Word Church; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist B; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist A.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- East Liberty; Second Place- West Union Christian Union; Third Place- Cedar Grove.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Second Place- The Word Church; Third Place- West Union Christian Union.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Second Place- West Union Christian Union; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist B.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- West Union Christian Union; Second Place- East Liberty; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist.

Total attendance for the Rally was 112 and the attendance banner was won by Evergreen Baptist. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by West Union Christian Union.

