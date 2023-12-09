Submitted News

The Christmas season is upon us and it’s time for the Annual Liberty Cornet Band Salvation Army Benefit concert. The band has been working on a few new twists to the program. This concert raises donations to help residents of Adams/Brown Counties in need. The funds have been used to assist people with heating, housing, gas, school supplies and more. Last year. between donations from citizens and band. the total was $1,000. Mark your calendars for Monday, December 18 at 7 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church (203 E. Mulberry St.).

The Liberty Cornet Band is a community band composed of volunteer musicians of all ages. Some members have brushed up on their high school skills while others selected an instrument and self-taught themselves. Members come from Adams, Brown, Clermont, Highland, and Pike counties in Ohio and from Kentucky. It is a group of individuals who want to share their love of music with the community.

Anyone interested in learning more about the “oldest continuous running” community band in Ohio can contact Vicki Rhonemus at (937) 544-5420. The band practices from March thru December at the West Union Methodist Church at 5:30 pm on Monday. Need and instrument? We will try and help you find one. Check out the band’s Facebook page “Liberty Cornet Band with Bass Drum Logo.

Also, the Adams County Arts Council will have a donation display for the Maggie Hoff Memorial Scholarship Fund. Hoff was a past director of the band and also taught and encouraged many musical students in the county. To help keep this scholarship going, anyone can make a donation at the concert or mail to Adams County Arts Council, PO Box 38, West Union, OH 45693.