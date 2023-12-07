North Adams FFA members learn importance of serving

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Giving back to the community is as vital a teaching point as is academic curriculum and career preparation. The students of the North Adams FFA Chapter, under the direction of Chris Fitzpatrick, are encouraged to participate in volunteer service and philanthropic activity.

Talitha Parks of Church 180 told The People’s Defender a feel-good story about the FFA group helping at the food pantry, describing them as “an amazing group of kiddos.” The youth worked at the pantry during a crucial time of Thanksgiving distribution. Parks said, “It’s amazing to get a teacher who knows the importance of serving and teaching your kids to serve. Many FFA members will return to the Food Pantry on December 13 to continue spreading the love by assisting with the Pantry and wrapping presents for the Christmas Sharing program. Parks said, “Seeing them volunteer in person is heartwarming. I don’t know what we would have done without them this past week.”

Fitzpatrick explained that he has 60 students in the FFA, and about 26 of them volunteered at the pantry. He said, “They understand the value of serving our community.” Fitzpatrick said he teaches the youth to develop a sense of community and believes they are more likely to continue serving if they start at a young age.

FFA member Jagger Young thought working at the food pantry was a “cool experience.” He said I got to see many people smile and make their day. I can’t wait to experience that again.” Hannah Hesler piggybacked, “Helping at the food pantry is very important to me because I can give back to my community that always supports me and my Chapter. The holidays are a crazy time, and I am grateful I was able to help those in need.”

In conclusion, FFA member Anna Armstrong said, “Volunteering at the food pantry was such a rewarding experience for me. Being part of the community and offering support to those in need was incredibly important. It taught me the power of empathy and kindness. My involvement in the food pantry echoed the principles of the FFA, emphasizing the importance of service and community engagement. Overall, it was a fulfilling journey that highlighted the significance of coming together to make a positive impact.”

If you want to volunteer at the Church 180 Food Pantry, please contact Talitha Parks at (937) 386-0333.