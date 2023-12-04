Charles R. Freeman, 84 years of age, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Hospice of Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio.

Charlie was born on November 17, 1939, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late James Rodney and Ella Ruth (Stephens) Freeman. Charlie worked as a clothing salesman for Parisian Department Store.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann Jansen of Cincinnati; his nephews, Mark Keplinger, Tedd Price, and Johnny Freeman; and his niece, Mimi Combs; along with several great nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Mike Davis will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles. Graveside military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.