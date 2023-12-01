By Julia McCane-Knox

Get ready to jingle all the way to the Adams County Public Library for Merry Reading. The holiday season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than by signing up for our program? Whether you prefer to read traditional books or listen to audiobooks, join us on this magical journey toward a winter wonderland of reading. And the best part? By reading or listening to books and reaching 300, 600, or 1,000 pages by December 16, you could win up to 3 prizes. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on the chance to unwrap the gift of reading this holiday season with Merry Reading.

Join us for our engaging and educational Storytimes to explore holiday themes and the alphabet with your preschoolers. They’ll learn phonics, vocabulary, art, math, reading, and motor skills while making friends and having fun. Get our Enrichment Kit to continue learning at home. Prepare your kids for kindergarten with confidence and make unforgettable memories together.

Have you sent your letter to the North Pole yet? Our Letters to Santa Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Santa Claus” rhyme, create a Santa Letter Craft, participate in a Meet Santa Activity, and listen to “A Letter to Santa” by Gaby Goldsack. To make this event more magical, Santa will be making a special appearance to spread some Christmas cheer.

If you are interested in fairytales, you won’t want to miss out on this magical Storytime. Jack and Jill Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6 at the Peebles Library. We will do “Phonercise,” create a Beanstalk Craft, play a Jack and the Beanstalk Game, and listen to “Jack and the Beanstalk” by Gavin Scott. Fly on over to the library for a Storytime adventure. Jungle Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7 at the West Union Library. We will sing songs, play sensory activities, and listen to “Over in the Jungle” by Marianne Berkes.

Does your child want to grow up to be a librarian? Then check out this informative Storytime. Libraries and Librarians Storytime will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create Bookmarks using crayons, markers, and colored pencils, play with Mega Blocks, and listen to “Beatrice Doesn’t Want To” by Laura Numeroff.

Families are invited to the following two programs. The Christmas season is a time for love, joy, and togetherness; to celebrate the goodness of humanity and spread kindness and generosity wherever we go. Stop in during open hours to create handmade holiday cards for our local nursing home from Friday, December 1 through Friday, December 15 at the North Adams Library. Additionally, to make exploring the library even more fun, we will hide pictures of Christmas presents throughout the Manchester Library! Join us for our Scavenger Hunt from Monday, December 4 through Monday, December 18. You can grab a map at the front desk to help you navigate, and once you spot a present, mark its location on your map. If you find all the presents, you’ll earn a small prize.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.