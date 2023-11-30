Adams County Unsung Heroes

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

She’s the friendly face at the Walmart self-checkout. Annette Grooms not only has a great smile and cheerful greeting, but she’s also always ready to help. When the last thing you want to do is run to the store and pick up a few things, she makes the chore a little lighter and makes you feel like the most important customer of the day.

Although Grooms studied fashion merchandising in school, she was intrigued by Walmart many years ago and thought, “This is the greatest store.” She interviewed to work at Walmart over 34 years ago, and she’s been there ever since. Grooms has worked in various departments, but the front-of-store self-checkout suits her friendly nature. She is intentional about making customer’s days brighter. Because she worked in jewelry for a long time, people will still ask for her assistance in that department. “They seek me out – it makes me feel good,” said Grooms.

Grooms takes her vivaciousness in stride and considers it part of the job. She recognizes that many people struggle and wants to “help them feel good.” When folks thank her for all her help, she doesn’t think she’s doing anything special. She said, “I’m just doing my job.” Grooms takes service with a smile to the next level.

Also known for her beautiful singing voice, Grooms was a part of a singing group called the Blood Bought Trio for 25 years. She explained she has sung all her life, so when a lady and her son came into the “old” Walmart and told her they were looking for somebody to sing, Grooms said, “I’ve always wanted to sing in a group.” And sing – she did. Grooms loves music – rock, country, and gospel.

Life can be hectic with work and family. Grooms and husband Terry have one married son and two grandchildren. She said, “They tell you your life changes when you have grandbabies. And it’s true.” Grooms said, “I’m not very good at organizing stuff or my time. I feel like I’m flying by the seat of my pants sometimes. I have some challenges trying to balance everything.”

Grooms describes herself as a people person. “I want to treat people how I want to be treated,” said Grooms, who doesn’t seem to know a stranger. She realizes that life can be messy and many people face battles. Grooms is happy helping people. She does her best to ensure that shoppers have a great experience. Grooms concluded, “I just love to have people be happy. My reward is to make a difference.”