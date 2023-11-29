Submitted News

A total of 1,420 shoe boxes were donated locally by churches, school groups, and individuals from Adams County filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as Operation Christmas Child has ended another successful year. fourteen shipping boxes of filler items were also donated, which will be used at the national collection site.

The West Union Christian Union Church was the Adams County collection center again this year where many volunteers helped collect the shoeboxes, packed them into larger shipping boxes and transported them to Hillsboro where they were loaded onto tractor trailers, destined for North Carolina. Starting in December, hundreds of volunteers in North Carolina will inspect each shoe box before finally being packed for shipment to children in need around the world.

If you, your church, school group, club or organization would like to be involved with the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program next year, it is not too early to start. Many groups start early by purchasing one or two items each month or buying end of season sale items to spread the cost over the whole year. You may send a variety of toys, school supplies, or hygiene items. Do not put candy, anything breakable, tooth paste, liquids, or war toys in the shoeboxes.

If you are interested, would like more information, or would like someone to come to your church to explain Operation Christmas Child, call or text Adams County Collection Center Coordinator Angela Horvath at (937) 217-6620.

Operation Christmas Child 2024 will start again in early October of next year with local news articles and radio messages in preparation for the mid-November collection week. On behalf of Operation Christmas Child, and the West Union Christian Union Church, we would like to thank everyone who had a part in filling a shoebox this year.