Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 28 at approximately 9 a.m. on State Route 32 at the intersection of Five-Points Mowrystown Road, Eagle Township, Brown County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Vaughn M. Purdy, age 90, of Sardinia was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on State Route 32 turning left onto Five-Points Mowrystown Road. Kristopher T. Mack, age 21, of Winchester, Ohio was operating a 2020 Kenworth T880 dump truck westbound on State Route 32. Mr. Purdy failed to yield to the westbound vehicle and was struck in the intersection.

Mr. Purdy was pronounced deceased on scene by Brown County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Mack was not injured in the crash.

Mr. Purdy was not wearing the installed safety belt.

Assisting at the crash scene was Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Eastern Joint Fire and EMS, Brown County Coroner’s Office, University AirCare.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post.