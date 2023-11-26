SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Isabelle Grooms
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jeremy and Crystal Basford
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The team, new friendships, competition
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My first good hit in volleyball practice
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Stealers Wheal, Lauren Daigle
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Oregon
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
The Twilight Series
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Suits
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Church activities, painting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Jesus
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a registered nurse