SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Isabelle Grooms

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jeremy and Crystal Basford

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The team, new friendships, competition

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My first good hit in volleyball practice

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Stealers Wheal, Lauren Daigle

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Oregon

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

The Twilight Series

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Suits

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Church activities, painting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Jesus

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a registered nurse