SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Gracey Rowland
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Ray and Jane Rowland
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Abigail Smalley’s jokes at practice
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Managing school, games, and practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The game at Laham (my team will know)
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Billy Joel, Nirvana, AC-DC, Bob Seger
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
I hardly ever watch movies
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping or shopping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mexican, Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Logan Paul
FUTURE PLANS:
Major in Interior Design