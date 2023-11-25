SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Gracey Rowland

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Ray and Jane Rowland

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Abigail Smalley’s jokes at practice

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Managing school, games, and practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The game at Laham (my team will know)

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Billy Joel, Nirvana, AC-DC, Bob Seger

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

I hardly ever watch movies

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sleeping or shopping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mexican, Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Logan Paul

FUTURE PLANS:

Major in Interior Design