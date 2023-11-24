By Julia McCane-Knox

Get into the holiday spirit with Merry Reading at the Adams County Public Libraries. It’s the most wonderful time of the year to sign up in the library or with the Beanstack app. Read or listen to books by December 16 to win up to three prizes by reaching 300, 600, or 1,000 pages. Don’t miss out on the chance to unwrap the gift of reading this holiday season.

Are you ready to have a fun and educational time with your preschoolers? Join us for our exciting Storytimes where we’ll be exploring the alphabet through interactive and engaging activities. Your little ones will learn phonics, vocabulary, art, math, reading, and motor skills in a way that’s both enjoyable and beneficial for their development. But that’s not all – you’ll also receive our Enrichment Kit to take home for continued learning! Our program is designed to prepare your kids for kindergarten with confidence, making learning an adventure for them. So come on over and let’s make some unforgettable memories together!

Kittens Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 28, at the North Adams Library. We will say the “I Have a Little Kitten” rhyme, create a Kitten Paper Craft, participate in a Feed the Kitten Activity, and listen to A Kitten Tale by Eric Rohman. Iguana Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, November 29, at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Lively Letters,” create a Paper Iguana Craft, go on an Iguana Scavenger Hunt, and listen to I Wanna Iguana by Karen Kaufman Orloff.

Investigation Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, November 30, at the West Union Library. We will sing “Who Took the Cookie from the Cookie Jar?” play sensory activities, and listen to Who Done It by Oliver Tallec. Kangaroo Storytime will be at 4 p.m., on Thursday, November 30, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a K is for Kangaroo Craft, play with Mega Blocks, and listen to What Do You Do With a Grumpy Kangaroo? by Jane Belk Moncure.

Are you looking for inspiring after school programs for kids aged 6 – 11? Look no further! We have two exciting programs coming up that are sure to delight and educate your little ones. Whether your kids are into STEAM, arts and crafts, or just love to learn new things, we’ve got something for everyone.

Does your child want to grow up to be an engineer? Come to our exciting STEAM Adventures event at 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 29, at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will have a race to see who will build the tallest structure using popsicle sticks. We will also enjoy light refreshments, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and explore engineering through enthralling books you can check out from the library.

If you prefer arts and crafts, join us at our After School Crafting program at 3 p.m., on Thursday, November 30, at the North Adams Library. Create handmade table lanterns from popsicle sticks and melted crayons. We can’t wait to see you there!

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.