Attendees at 64 county fairs across Ohio raised more than 228,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 65 food banks as part of Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer, a state-wide food drive contest sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st. Since 2021, the friendly competition has raised food donations for local food banks across Ohio in collaboration with county fairs.

“We’re proud to see how much our annual Stock the Trailer event has grown since the start of the contest in 2021,” said Melanie Strait-Bok, senior vice president of agricultural lending in Ohio. “Not only does this event allow us to give back to our local communities, but it helps secure the future of agriculture through our donations to junior fairboards.”

Winners were determined by calculating the total weight of all donations at participating fairs throughout five regions in Ohio. In addition to the $500 donation for participating, first place regional winners were awarded $5,000. This year’s 1st place winners were:

Adams County Fair for collecting 16,040 pounds of food

Hardin County Fair for collecting 6,140 pounds of food

Lorain County Fair for collecting 23,840 pounds of food

Muskingum County Fair for collecting 15,720 pounds of food

Van Wert County Fair for collecting 7,340 pounds of food

2nd place winners were awarded $3,500 in addition to the $500 donation they received for participating in the event. This year’s second place winner were:

Greene County Fair for collecting 5,200 pounds of food

Guernsey County Fair for collecting 14,180 pounds of food

Henry County Fair for collecting 7,340 pounds of food

Madison County Fair for collecting 13,360 pounds of food

Stark County Fair for collecting 7,700 pounds of food

Third place winners were awarded $1,500 in addition to the $500 donation they received for participating in the event. This year’s thirrd place winners were:

Butler County Fair for collecting 5,017 pounds of food

Defiance County Fair for collecting 3,043 pounds of food

Hartford Independent Fair for collecting 13,508 pounds of food

Highland County Fair for collecting 5,420 pounds of food