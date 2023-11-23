Quartet of countians earn Honorable Mention

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

More postseason volleyball honors have been released as the District 14 Volleyball Coaches Association announced their 2023 All-District Teams. Three schools in Adams County have representatives on the All-District squads, led by North Adams junior Katelynn Boerger, whose outstanding season earned her a spot on the Division III First Team.

With the First Team recognition, Boerger was invited to participate in the District 14 All-Star Game, played on November 14 at Southeastern High School.

Boerger had a pair of teammates who joined her with Division III All-District honors, both of whom received Honorable Mention, juniors Matalie Ragan and Alubrea Meade.

Also in Division III and being named Honorable Mention were seniors Korynne Blanton from West Union and Caydence Carroll from Peebles.

The full list of Division III-IV honorees follows:

Division III

Coach of the Year: Darcee Claxon – South Webster; POY: Belle Claxon – South Webster

First Team: Jozy Lougheed – Southeastern, Gracie Perkins – Wheelersburg, Brinlee Preston – Adena, Emma Sayre – Portsmouth West, Katelynn Boerger – North Adams, Addison Claxon – South Webster.

Second Team: Kaci Carroll – Huntington, Brooke Bossert – Adena, Jaylyn Wippel – Westfall, Kynedi Davis – Minford,Grace Woodward – Wheelersburg, Skylar Zimmerman – South Webster.

Third Team: Addison Platt – Zane Trace, Jobey Hattan – Fairfield, Morgan Ware – Southeastern, Grace Townsend – Adena, Emma Hinshaw – Huntington, Aubrey Clark – Westfall.

Honorable Mention: Emily Moore – Portsmouth West, Lindsee Williams – Minford, Claire Newman – Northwest, Mia Crum – South Webster, Ella Chamberlin – Wheelersburg, Eva Kruger – Adena, Natalie Ragan – North Adams, Caydence Carroll – Peebles, Korynne Blanton – West Union, Kelsey Clark – Fairfield, Aulbrea Meade – North Adams, Allison Rockey – Lynchburg-Clay, Karleigh South – Northwest, Kendra Detillion – Zane Trace, Addalyn Conaway – Valley, Morgan Malott – Eastern Brown.

Division IV

Coach of the Year: Katie Dettwiller – Notre Dame; POY: Bree Hicks – Notre Dame

First Team: Megan Nickell – Eastern Pike, Gracie Ashley – Notre Dame, Carleigh Furniss – Paint Valley, Addy Brewster – Western, Finley May – Western.

Second Team: Bri Hill – Whiteoak, Lyndsey Schaefer – Notre Dame, Megan King – Clay, Laken Gullett – Eastern Pike, Maycee Ford – Notre Dame, Katie Strickland – Notre Dame, Karris Dye – Paint Valley.

Honorable Mention: Jadelyn Lawson – Glenwood, Heaven Mattingly – Green, Breleigh Tackett – Western, Lydia Carr – Whiteoak, Maddie Entler – Notre Dame, Kerrigan Marhoover – Western, Addie Willis – Clay