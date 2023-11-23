Submitted News

On Monday, November 13, several of the Manchester High School Yearbook staff members attended the Ohio School Boards Association Student Achievement Fair in Columbus, Ohio. They had the opportunity to discuss various topics like design, photojournalism, marketing and publication. The MLSD students received a certificate from OSBA Southwest Regional President, Mary Cleveland, and OSBA Southwest Regional Manager, Mark Ewing, for their outstanding presentation and leadership skills.

The yearbook staff members were also visited by members of the Manchester Local School District Board of Education and administration who were attending the three-day OSBA Capital Conference.

The group is pictured above: Front row, from left, MLSD Yearbook students Ronnie Elam, Braylan Roberts, Rylie Young and Serena Samadany. Back row, from left, Crystal Roberts- MHS Art Teacher and Yearbook Advisor, Troy Thatcher- MLSD Board President, Nick Roberts- MLSD Superintendent, Owen Applegate- MLSD Board of Education Vice-President, Dave McFarland- MLSD Board Member, Caroline Grooms Lowe- Director of State and Federal Programs, Transportation Supervisor and Testing Coordinator and Jeff Arnold- MLSD Bus Driver.