Wilson Children’s Home sparkles with hope this holiday season

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Christmas lights – traditionally meant to represent Jesus as the light of the world, continue to bring joy to a broken humanity. Let’s face it – we could all use a little extra light in our lives.

It isn’t any wonder that we travel near and far each winter holiday to view decorated homes and festivals of light. Scientifically proven, Christmas decorating spikes dopamine – a feel-good hormone (https://cordis.europa.eu). This boost in happiness levels adds to the holiday season’s magic, nostalgia, innocence, and joy.

Rob and Carrie Fuller recognized the joy of driving around Adams County and experiencing the brightly lit homes and businesses. One exceptionally notable home is the display at Marty and Allison Huntley’s in West Union, where bright and cheery thrive during the holiday season. Last year, after making their light-seeing rounds, the Fullers discussed how amazing it would be to see the majestic Wilson Children’s Home turned into a sparkling display of holiday happiness and hopefulness. Rob said, “The idea is to bring the joy of Christmas time.” They hope to brighten the season for the children and workers at the Children’s Home and bring awareness throughout the community.

The Fullers recognized that this plan was a bit out of their wheelhouse and wanted to ensure they did the proper research before jumping in full speed ahead. Rob reached out to Huntley, asking for his guidance and consultation. Fuller had a vision, but neither he, his wife, nor Huntley felt equipped to make it happen. He prayed about finding a group of people who would be passionate about the project. Carrie mentioned the small groups at the Winchester Church of Christ.

Making sure the project was doable, Fuller spoke with Sonya Meyer, Director of Children’s Services, and inquired if she felt the Children’s Services Board would approve the effort should they move forward. Meyer took the plan to the board, who subsequently approved it. It’s important to note that Children’s Services will not finance any of this project – not even the electric bill. Fuller also approached Mark Wickerham of West Union Electric, asking him to meet with the Children’s Home maintenance man, Steve Cheney, to look things over from an electrical aspect.

Upon speaking with the W3CU pastor, Chris Johnson, about the decorating endeavor as a church service project, Fuller explained that he felt it needed more of a community of churches and folks coming together. They needed a way for people to contribute financially to the project, and W3CU stepped up to be the financial conduit. David Riley of the West Union Church of Christ got involved, and the connections started growing. Fuller reported that churches, businesses, and people in the community have been the financial and physical presence critical to achieving this vision of light and love.

Fuller shares his PowerPoint presentation of the outdoor decoration plan and refers to his wife, Carrie, and Michelle Daniels of First State Bank to discuss the interior. The exterior design is fun and happy and promises to be a bright addition to Adams County this holiday season. Carrie explained that she and Michelle “added to” what the staff at the home already do there for the holidays. They decorated the recreation room where the children will celebrate on Christmas morning. They added a tree in the second-story window and the cafeteria, which all the children can enjoy. The boy’s and girl’s staircases were adorned with Christmas delight, and the children’s entrance became a focal point of embellishments for the children to enjoy coming and going from the Home. Rob shared that on Saturday, November 11, 38 helpers came to the Home, where they divided duties and created a little Christmas magic.

Fuller said, “We believe Jesus is the central reason for the Christmas season. The best way we know to honor Him is by following his instruction to ‘love one another.’ One outward way we can do that is by serving our community. For the children living at the Home, we hope these decorations bring a little fun and joy this Holiday season. To the special people serving as leaders, social workers, child advocates, cooks, drivers, and maintenance personnel at the Children’s Home, we hope they feel appreciated and loved. To the community, we hope to bring some positive attention to the Children’s Home and the tremendous need we have for foster families and mentors.”

Join friends of Wilson Children’s Home on Friday, November 24 from 6-7 p.m. as they light the tree. You are welcome to visit with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and community. Let the sparkle warm your spirit, and the glow enchant you – enjoy the festive flickers of hope.