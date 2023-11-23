On Tuesday, November 28, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Adams County Fairgrounds 836 Boyd Ave. West Union, Ohio.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720.

This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3270.