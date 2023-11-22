Katie Wagler, age 83 of the Wheat Ridge Community, passed away early Tuesday morning November 21, 2023 at her home. She was born February 2, 1940, in Davis County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Joel and Fannie (Graber) Stoll.

Mrs. Wagler is survived by four children, Marvin Ray (Laura) Wagler, Fannie Marie (Levi) Lengacher, Amos (Kathleen) Wagler and Rosanna (Harley) Graber; 23 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren, seven brothers, Amos (Katie) Stoll, John (Ida Mae) Stoll, Lee (Alice) Stoll, Nick (Naomi) Stoll, Joel Jr. (Caroline) Stoll, Martin (Josephine) Stoll and Stephen (Joann) Stoll; two sisters, Rachel (Joe) Graber and Miriam (Henry) Raber.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus D. Wagler, who passed away June 3, 2023; one son, Abraham Wagler; a great grandson, Eric Yutzy; and two sisters, Barbara Stoll Kemp and Rosanna Stoll Wagler.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday November 23, 2023 at the Wheat Ridge Community Building. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 22 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Community Building.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.