By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Mid-West Dream Center has been the longtime dream of Rhonda Burton. She, Pat Taylor and Carol Sheridan are working diligently towards this endeavor. Taylor’s son was a resident at the LA Dream Center years ago, igniting her passion for this program. Sheridan’s husband spearheaded the Celebrate Recover Program at Church 180, where she serves.

The center is “a 12-month life recovery residential program developed to help individuals heal and change from the inside out.” It’s a program for folks who cannot achieve healing while staying in their current environment. The program is designed to equip participants with spiritual truths, offer work-readiness tools, and help individuals overcome addiction to become productive citizens.

The dream is scheduled to become a reality in the Spring of 2024. Pastor Mike Parks of Church 180 described to an audience during a November 16 dinner fundraiser the church’s love for the community and their intention to serve. He acknowledged their partnership with the Common Pleas Court and Sheriff’s Department. He encouraged Sheriff candidates in attendance – Kenny Dick, Sam Purdin and Bob Ruebrusch to continue the positive relationship if elected.

Parks highlighted many of the church’s outreach programs, giving a special “shout out” to Brandon Perry, who champions their Celebrate Recovery program.

The Honorable Judge Brett Spencer was the keynote speaker with a message about hope. He emphasized how hope sometimes comes gradually and in stages. The Midwest Dream Center is a perfect example of steady hope persevering until realized.