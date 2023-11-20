Cathy Jewel Cook was born March 11, 1963 and passed away November 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, James l. Helton; mother, Geraldine Helton; sisters, Floretta Helton, Judy Lane, Michelle Stephen; and brother, Jimmy Helton.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Cook of Seaman, Ohio, children, Chris Helton, Eugene Ridnour, Crystal Helton, James Helton, Brenda Wells, Barbara Cook and Dakota Helton; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Shawn Helton and Johnny Bingle; many nieces, nephews and friends. She will always be loved and missed by all.

A Celebration of life will be on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. at 17825 State Rte. 247, Seaman, Ohio 45679.