SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Elayna Kingsolver
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Steve and Monja Kingsolver
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Volleyball, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Constantly being busy with multiple sports
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning my last Adams County Fair cheer competition
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Cody Johnson
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
One Tree Hill
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
The President
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Psychologist