SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Elayna Kingsolver

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Steve and Monja Kingsolver

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Volleyball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Constantly being busy with multiple sports

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning my last Adams County Fair cheer competition

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Cody Johnson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

One Tree Hill

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

The President

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Psychologist