By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s Thursday, which means “Thurple Thursday,” Adams County Common Pleas’ bailiff Kristopher Fite shows his fun side while performing a seriously important job. The People’s Defender observes Fite, his dedication to the court, and his gentle yet steady presence. Fite is among Adams County’s unsung heroes.

If you’ve ever been to the Common Pleas Court (for good or not-so-good reasons), you will meet Fite, a man with a friendly and professional demeanor who treats everyone with dignity and respect. Bailiff Fite wears as many hats as he does ties, and besides wearing them well – he’s a genuinely nice guy.

Fite said, “I always describe my position as a cross between a butler, a bodyguard and a shepherd. I do a lot of herding around here.” He is responsible for carrying out the court docket, which includes getting the attorneys, defendants, and clients rounded up to speak with the judge.

Fite sets the tone for people visiting the courtroom. He’s a public relations and all-around connector. Plus, he caters to the needs of Judge Brett Spencer. Fite, who also serves as Chief of Security, said, “Obviously, his (Judge Spencer’s) protection is high on my list.” The entire building is under Fite’s watch as he stays on top of surveillance, examining 43 cameras at his desk.

Handling inmates and jurors alike, Fite treats everyone the same. He said, “Whether you’re an alleged murderer or drug addict or you’re here for an adoption or jury duty, everybody needs the same treatment. You’re innocent until proven guilty, and that’s what we’re here for – we’re here to preserve the system.”

“Fun” isn’t the first word one associates with going to court, but Fite mixes things up. That’s where the ties come into play. He explained that when he first took the job, Judge Spencer told him he preferred the bailiff to wear a white shirt, tie, and khaki pants. Fite said, ‘I took that very literally.” Five white shirts, five pairs of khaki pants, and a black tie later, it wasn’t challenging getting dressed in the morning. Eventually, Fite started collecting more colorful ties. At first, he stuck with black on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and switched to blue on Tuesday and Thursday. And then, he got a green tie, his favorite, and wore it on Wednesdays. And so, the changing of the ties became a thing, and people started taking notice. He explained black is for Monday because it symbolizes the death of the weekend. Tuesday is “Bluesday,” and Wednesday is Green Day (just like the band). Thursday – “Thurple” and pink is for Friday. The ties progressively move from dark to light.

Fite occasionally shakes things up – like wearing his U.S. Constitution red tie on jury selection day. His trial tie is a deep burnt orange. On special occasions like his birthday, he gets really wild and wears a Cheetah or his famous Tabasco tie (a gift from Judge Spencer). And, of course, there are the holiday ties. His levity is much appreciated. Fite shares that he feels responsible for continuing to be upbeat on folks’ darkest days. He said, “If you’re nice and cheery, other people are more likely to be nice and cheery.”

“My work family is my family,” said Fite as he loves on Latte the Court dog and offers candy to a co-worker’s children. He seems right at home, sitting at his desk in front of the courtroom.

Judge Spencer says, “This County, and specifically our Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Court divisions, have been blessed for many years with talented Bailiffs. When the Court lost the incredibly professional talents of Mr. Randy Riggs to retirement, God kissed me on the forehead and made Kris Fite available. When searching for someone to fill the high standards of Randy Riggs, my bride reminded me that 13 years earlier, an outstanding 14-year-old young man, Kris Fite, had declared someday he wanted to be my Bailiff. I called Kris Fite, we interviewed the following day, an offer was made, and to our distinct pleasure, Kris accepted. Randy Riggs came out of retirement and provided training, which Kris still applies to this day, with Kris adding his own infectious personality to the task at hand, which all Court participants appreciate. Kris Fite is asset of highest value, and our County and Court Participants benefit from the professionalism, empathy, compassion, and humor provided.”

When asked about the most challenging part of the job, Fite said, “Simply staying on schedule – we have to fit like puzzle pieces.” And the most rewarding? Fite said, “When people hold you in such high regard – that they take notice and love who you are and what you’re doing.” He appreciates how often people express their respect for the job he performs. Fite said, “You know what – maybe I am doing something good.”