SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Rylee Barr

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Cortnee Brumley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition and the competitiveness

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The amount of practice it brings

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When Payton Johnson fouled out and I had to be point guard, I was sick over it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

None listed

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Anywhere with a beach

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Ginny & Georgia

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Going to Dunkin Donuts

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college to pursue a career