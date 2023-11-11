SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Rylee Barr
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Cortnee Brumley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition and the competitiveness
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The amount of practice it brings
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When Payton Johnson fouled out and I had to be point guard, I was sick over it
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
None listed
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Anywhere with a beach
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Ginny & Georgia
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Going to Dunkin Donuts
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to pursue a career